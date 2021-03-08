Holly Willoughby defends Meghan Markle amid the release of her Oprah interview

Holly Willoughby has defended Meghan Markle amid the release of her Oprah interview.

The Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all interview with the US chat show host aired in the US on Sunday night, in which she admitted she felt suicidal while pregnant with her first child Archie.

The former Suits star said “stress and isolation” left her contemplating suicide, telling Oprah: “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

Holly spoke about the interview on This Morning this morning, before it airs on screens in the UK and Ireland tonight.

After showing a preview of the interview, guest Julia Hartley-Brewer said: “I do think multi-millionaires sitting with a billionaire in their multi-million pound mansion complaining about how terrible their life is is tone deaf.

“In this day and age when so many people are struggling!”

Holly hit back at the critic, saying: “Mental health doesn’t discriminate on how wealthy you are. Haven’t we got past that thought process by now?”

Fellow guest Matthew Wright praised Holly, saying: “I’m very glad that Holly’s pointed out that the wealthy can be affected by negative mental health.”

“History books are filled with the rich and famous killing themselves, either deliberately through suicide, or by default through drugs and alcohol abuse.”

The explosive interview airs on RTÉ2 tonight at 9:30pm.

