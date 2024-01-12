Holly Willoughby breaks her social media silence for the first time since quitting This Morning

Holly Willoughby has broken her silence ahead of her TV comeback on Dancing On Ice this Sunday.

The 42-year-old posted on her Instagram for the first time since she stepped back from This Morning in October.

The TV presenter shared a picture of the show’s script alongside the caption: “And so it begins…⛸️😊”

Holly is set to make her TV resurgence this Sunday alongside her new co-host Stephen Mulhern.

This will be Holly’s first time back on our screens after a plot to kidnap and murder her was exposed in October – which led to her stepping down from This Morning.

According to reports, Holly agreed to return to Dancing On Ice after a secret meeting with Stephen at her home before Christmas.

Holly and Stephen go way back, as they hosted ITV children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem, which was later named Holly And Stephen’s Saturday Shakedown, in the early 2000s.

A source told MailOnline: “Holly didn’t go out in public until last week so it was impossible to meet with anyone unless they went to her. She has been terrified.

“So Stephen went round to see her where they talked it all through. She then started to veer towards doing the show. Stephen is so excited.”

“They pretty much started together so it is really quite special that two decades later he is at Holly’s side after what has been such a difficult time.”

The pair briefly hosted Dancing On Ice together last year when Stephen stood in for Phillip Schofield, after he contracted Covid-19.

It’s understood Holly has been offered heightened security on set, and insiders have claimed she’s signed a one-year rolling contract – giving her the option to step back next year.

Holly’s last post on social media was a statement announcing her departure from This Morning in October.

At the time, the TV personality wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.”

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.”

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.”

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day,” she continued.

“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers.’”

“It’s been an honour to just be part of it’s story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.”

“I will miss you all so much,” she added, before signing off with, “Holly.”