Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield face MORE backlash after breaking their silence on ‘skipping the queue’

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have come under fire AGAIN, after they broke their silence on “skipping the queue” to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.

The popular presenters faced major backlash when they were spotted in a separate line to the thousands of mourners who waited hours to view the late British monarch lying in state in Westminster Hall on Friday.

Social media users slammed the pair for not waiting in the main queue like other celebrities, such as David Beckham and Susanna Reid.

Addressing the backlash on Tuesday’s episode of This Morning, Holly said: “Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists, we were given official permission to access the hall.”

“It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who haven’t been able to visit Westminster in person. The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back. In contrast, those paying respects walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause.”

“None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue and no one filed passed the Queen. We, of course, respected those rules, however, we realise that it may have looked like something else and therefore totally understand the reaction.”

“Please know that we would never jump a queue,” the 41-year-old added.

Literally queue jumping..holly and Phil just strolling past a massive queue.#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/75oflb151u — Stephen Farley (@stevefarley9) September 20, 2022

However, viewers are NOT happy with Holly’s explanation, and have demanded she and Phillip issue a “proper apology”.

One tweeted: “I’m afraid that so-called explanation was way off the mark. At the end of the day, Holly and Phil got to see, experience and feel that atmosphere and moment, all with the privilege of no queue. Us Brit’s are all about fairness. This wasn’t.”

Another wrote: “Absolutely screaming at this utter bullshit. ‘We would never jump the queue’. You literally did.”

A third penned: “Not buying this odd, half arsed, cowardly bullsh**. You jumped the queue posing as journalists. You’re not. You’re ‘celebrities’ who used your status to jump the queue. Simple as.”

