Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield booed as they win NTA following ‘queue-gate’

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield won the Best Daytime Show award at the 2022 National Television Awards on Thursday night.

The presenting duo, who recently faced major backlash for “skipping the queue” to see Queen Elizabeth’s coffin, were booed by the crowd after their names were called out.

A source in the audience told The Sun: “The boos in the room were very loud when Holly and Phil were announced as the winners. It was really embarrassing. Judi Love from Loose Women didn’t clap either. It was all very awkward.”

It comes after the chief executive of ITV defended Holly and Phillip, amid calls for them to be fired from This Morning following “queue-gate”.

Speaking at the RTS London Convention last month, Carolyn McCall confirmed the pair did “nothing” wrong, before explaining: “They did have accreditation. Lots of people saying they didn’t. They were sent by This Morning to do a piece for September 20, which ran.”

“They were to interview people inside and outside. They didn’t displace anyone in the queue. And they’ve been very misrepresented, actually.”

“And that’s why we made a statement. Unusually, we made a statement to say all of those things. But it does show you how things spread and how misinformation just spreads. And it is really horrible for them.”

Dismissing claims they have been “cancelled”, McCall continued: “I think they’re highly relevant and still very topical, and I think the majority of their viewers love watching them. “But there is a very shrill kind of voice against, and it will hurt them.” “They did not do anything wrong,” she stressed. “They were with loads of other broadcasters, many of whom you know, and they were with lots of press journalists.” The TV exec also revealed she had texted them both, and that they were not “feeling great”. “It’s hard. You imagine yourself in the eye of the storm like this, where you’re trying to say you’ve done nothing wrong and all the noise around you is saying that you have.” “It’s difficult to handle,” she added. Holly addressed the backlash against herself and Philip on an episode of This Morning last month. She said: “Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists, we were given official permission to access the hall. It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who haven’t been able to visit Westminster in person.” “The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back. In contrast, those paying respects walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause,” the 41-year-old explained. “None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue and no one filed passed the Queen.” “We, of course, respected those rules, however, we realise that it may have looked like something else and therefore totally understand the reaction.” “Please know that we would never jump a queue,” she added. Literally queue jumping..holly and Phil just strolling past a massive queue.#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/75oflb151u — Stephen Farley (@stevefarley9) September 20, 2022