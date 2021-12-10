Holly Willoughby addresses speculation she’s set to leave This Morning

Holly Willoughby has finally addressed speculation surrounding her future on ITV’s This Morning.

Back in May, it was reported that the presenter was in “crisis talks” with ITV bosses over her contract, sparking fears she may leave the programme.

But during her upcoming appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show this Saturday, the 40-year-old will set the record straight once and for all.

According to the MailOnline, Holly insisted she’s “not retiring” when she was asked about her future on This Morning while taping the episode.

The mother-of-three said: “I feel very lucky to be on that show. The show changes so much, I think that’s the beauty of This Morning.”

“Recently it’s had the highest ratings it’s had in 15 years. It’s doing really, really well which is extraordinary for a show that’s been around for as long as it has. And I think because it changes and it evolves and it adapts.”

“But I think that show has something to teach us a little bit; as long as we keep evolving and changing and moving on and happy to flow with things…”

Speaking about her co-host Philip Schofield, she continued: “I’m very lucky to work with Phil. I can’t imagine a world without him being there. It just wouldn’t be the same. The magic of that show is us two together when we’re together.”

“Fridays are different – Dermot and Alison have their own unique magic. Co-hosts like that don’t come along very often. So when they do you have to hold tight.”

“I do really love him [Philip]. I really love him. We’re lucky, we really are. I’ve read those things, too.”

“It hurts sometimes, because it’s so unfair and untrue, so it’s difficult sometimes. We’re just incredibly lucky. So no, I’m not retiring, that’s a really long answer,” she added.

The news comes after Holly reportedly signed a brand new contract with ITV last week, securing her place on This Morning until 2023.