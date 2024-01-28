Ad
Holly Willoughby addresses hilarious moment on Dancing On Ice

Aoife Butler
Holly Willoughby has apologised for allegedly “swearing” on live television during Sunday night’s broadcast of Dancing On Ice.

During the opening of the show, Holly said: “Right, our next couple are taking on one of cinema’s spookiest characters, Beetlejuice, hoping to give their opponents the fright of their lives!”

To which co-host Stephen, decided to scream in Holly’s face when she said “fright”, which left the presenter jumping as she appeared to drop a swear word.

 

Taking to X, viewers were quick to question if Holly had dropped the F-bomb.

Later in the show, Holly addressed the incident and said: “Now a little bit earlier on, Stephen may have made me jump and I think it might have sounded like a naughty word slipped out.”

“But I don’t think I did, but I’m sorry if that’s what you thought you might of heard but I don’t think I did. I’ll watch it back on ITV player.”

Turning to co-host Stephen, she said: “It’s your fault for being so naughty all the time!” to which Stephen quipped: “I get the blame for everything at the moment!”

Viewers have since taken to social media to comment on the hilarious moment.

