Holly Hagan’s friends dress up as ‘old versions’ of her at hen party

The reality star is engaged to footballer Jacob Blyth

Holly Hagan’s friends dress up as ‘old versions’ of her at hen...

Holly Hagan’s friends dressed up as ‘old versions’ of her, as they celebrated her hen party on Friday.

The Geordie Shore star shared a photo of her pals dressed up in some of her most iconic looks – sporting different coloured wigs to recreate her past hairstyles.

The 28-year-old was joined by her former co-stars Marnie Simpson and Nathan Henry, as they posed for the colourful snap.

Holly captioned the post: “My hen party secret theme – ‘Holly through the ages’ 🤣 I got the shock of my life when I was presented with a catwalk of multiple versions of myself over the past decade 🤣.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Hagan (@hollygshore) on Sep 12, 2020 at 2:14am PDT

“It seems throughout my outfit and hair choices I was always trying to find what category I fit into,” she continued.

“I used to hate the old versions of me I was made to feel embarrassed and ashamed of her. I don’t feel like that any more.”

“Each of those versions of myself was loving, kind, generous and a great friend. Yes she made some mistakes but let’s normalise growing up and doing better.”

“Becoming educated and making the right choices. We learn more through failure than we do success ✨”

Holly added: “I’m proud of all of the versions of me that lead me to this point I am at today ❤️ Happy, confident and living my best life with the man of my dreams every single day 😍💍.”

Holly announced her engagement to footballer Jacob Blyth last June, after he proposed to her in Ibiza.

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.