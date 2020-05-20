Holly Hagan vows to NEVER promote diet drinks again – after realising the ‘damage’ she was causing

The 27-year-old has promoted diet drinks in the past

Holly Hagan vows to NEVER promote diet drinks again – after realising...

Holly Hagan has vowed to never promote diet drinks again, after realising the “damage” she was causing.

The former Geordie Shore star used to promote anything and everything on her social media accounts, but she’s since changed her ways.

During an Instagram Q&A, the 27-year-old confessed: “It never even occurred to me the damage I was causing by promoting them.”

“I listened to what people said and educated myself on these products and promised to never take or promote them again.”

Holly also spoke candidly about her journey to self-acceptance, after a fan asked her how she coped with “not feeling good enough.”

“I found it really hard,” she confessed.

“Throughout the early years of GShore I was always told I wasn’t a ‘worldie’ and it sticks in my head the boys constantly looking out for ‘worldie’ girls. They would describe them and they’d be the opposite to me.”

“I spent so many years just desperate to be classed as one for the approval of boys. It’s so sad that I based my worth off that.”

The reality star was just 18-years-old when she first appeared on MTV’s Geordie Shore in 2011.

Since then, Holly has had lip fillers, Botox injections, three boob jobs, jaw fillers, nose fillers and a non-surgical bum lift.

Holly was then asked how her love for cosmetic surgery affected her mindset.

“Surgery made my body image 1000 x worse. I went in with the expectations that I was going to finally be happy and have the perfect body after,” she admitted.

“I had so much guilt and shame that I spent so much money and looked worse than before.”

“Having surgery doesn’t change your lifestyle or your diet or exercise routine. If all of those factors stay the same, the majority of people will end up looking worse than before,” she added.

Holly appeared on Geordie Shore until 2016, and she’s now filming the show’s spin-off series Geordie OGs, alongside Gaz Beadline, Aaron Chalmers, Marnie Simpson, and Sophie Kasei.

After quitting Geordie Shore, Holly got engaged to her footballer boyfriend Jacob Blyth, and is in the process of planning her fairytale wedding.

