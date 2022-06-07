Holly Hagan secretly marries fiancé Jacob in Ibiza

Holly Hagan is married!

The Geordie Shore star and her fiancé Jacob secretly tied the knot in front of family and friends in Ibiza.

The TV personality took to Instagram to share a loved-up snap with her new husband, captioning the post: “MR & MRS ❤️💍😍”

A source told The Sun: “Holly’s wedding was wild – she had Grace Davies from X Factor singing with a huge live band, a gravy fountain instead of a chocolate fountain and did a full outfit change into a short dress for the evening.”

“She was carrying a bag with the word ‘Wifey’ on it – it all happened on a rooftop in Ibiza, and the MTV cameras were there filming the whole thing.”

“She was glowing with happiness and all her friends and family were there.”

Jacob proposed to Holly at Cotton Beach Club in Ibiza in June 2019.

Ibiza is also where they the couple met while on holiday a few years ago.