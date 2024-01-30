Holly Hagan reveals secret cast member was CUT OUT of an entire season of Geordie Shore

Holly Hagan revealed that a secret cast member was cut out of an entire season of Geordie Shore.

In a TikTok video posted yesterday by Holly, she replied to a fan comment which asked: “Wasn’t there a hidden cast member in season 2”

The 31-year-old started the video by saying the memory had slipped her mind and to “grab a drink because this is a wild one.”

Holly explained that in the Summer Special of the 2011 series which was filmed in Magaluf, a mysterious ninth cast member came knocking on the door.

She said in the video: “We were like oh my god this must be the new cast member, and then she started speaking and we realised she was Scottish.”

“If you follow Geordie Shore for awhile you will know how much stick we all got for being from Middlesborough, from Sunderland, from South Shields all that kind of stuff.”

Holly added: “So we were like Scotland is a little bit of a stretch, but anyway we thought if this is the way producers are going this is the way they’re going.”

“Her name was Marie, she was gorgeous, she was so lovely, I got along really well with her and she filmed with us for five days.”

The Geordie Shore OG then dropped the bombshell that the whole cast only found out about her being cut out when it aired for the first time.

Holly revealed: “We all had a great time, filmed the show and then it comes to come out on TV and when we watched the show- Marie, this beautiful new blonde cast member has been cut out of every scene.”

She explained: “They realised afterwards that actually it didn’t really make sense to have this random Scottish girl there because it was Geordie Shore.”

“So she was cut out of the entire series, I’m not sure what conversations were had between her and the producers- we literally found out when we watched it.”

“If you watch that series back you will notice when we start having chats around the pool in the villa there is a blonde girl sat there.”

“You wouldn’t have really noticed because they’ve done such a good job at kind of removing her,” Holly continued.

“Imagine thinking that you were gonna be on a TV show you told all your friends and then they literally cut you out physically of every scene that they possibly could have, apart from your back in a few shots.”

The 31-year-old then put out a call online for Marie to get in touch with her if she sees this video.

She added: “If you see this Marie get in touch because I’d love to know how you’re doing and what the story was with that.”