Holly Hagan expecting her first child with husband Jacob Blyth

Holly Hagan is expecting her first child with her husband Jacob Blyth.

The couple shared a video with OK! magazine, revealing the sweet moment they found out about the pregnancy.

The video begins with a look at their marriage vows, as Jacob tells Holly: “All I think about is growing old with you and creating the most beautiful family together.”

“Your patience, strength and resilience inspire me every single day and I couldn’t think of a strong role model for our future children,” Holly tells Jacob.

The video skips to the Geordie Shore star telling her beau she’s pregnant by presenting him a shoe box with her positive test inside it.

It also shows a sweet snippet of Holly getting her scan, as she says: “It’s so cute, isn’t it? Wow!”

The outlet have reported that the reality star is coming up to 18 weeks pregnant.

Holly and Jacob tied the knot in front of family and friends on the rooftop at the stunning Aguas de Ibiza luxury hotel in Ibiza in June.

The 30-year-old’s Geordie Shore co-stars Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei were her bridesmaids on her special day.

Jacob proposed to Holly at Cotton Beach Club in Ibiza in June 2019.

Ibiza is also where they the couple met while on holiday a few years ago.