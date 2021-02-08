Holly Carpenter goes Instagram official with new boyfriend

Holly Carpenter has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend, after finding love during lockdown.

The Irish model shared a loved-up snap with beau Jamie Hunt to the social media platform on Sunday, as they enjoyed a romantic stroll.

The Love Lift founder captioned the post: “Sundays 🥰 brought Max for a walk, got take away coffees and browsed a DIY shop 🙃.”

“Not much else to do these days but I’m still happy out 😇,” she added.

“Although obviously I’m also dying for things to improve & for restrictions to be lifted – but I’ve gotten way better at living in the moment & not thinking too far ahead 💭”

Irish influencer Terrie McEvoy commented: “😍🙌🏼🙌🏼 Cuties!!!!!”, while model Lynn Kelly wrote: “Look at how happy you are 😍😍😍”.

Earlier this week, the former Miss Ireland shared her gratitude for having her boyfriend during the lockdown.

The Dublin star tweeted: “I honestly don’t know how I coped through the first lockdown living alone before I met my boyfriend and adopted my dog.”

“Gained more independence I guess but when I think about how grateful I am for both of them now I could cry, guess I’m just v emosh today.”

