Holly Carpenter cancels plans to visit parents for Christmas amid rising Covid cases

The influencer wants to do the right thing because her father is high risk

Holly Carpenter has cancelled plans to visit her parents for Christmas, amid rising Covid cases across Europe.

After spending months apart, the former model was supposed to travel to France to spend the festive season with her parents Jane and Karl.

But considering the sudden spike in coronavirus cases, Holly decided to scrap her travel plans because her father is high risk.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, Holly said: “So basically, long story short, I was supposed to go to France to see my parents. They moved over there in June, and my dad hasn’t really been that well.”

“So we were supposed to be flying over for Christmas, but then obviously the numbers got really high again…”

“Me and my brother Ben were gonna have to fly from Dublin to Paris, stay overnight in an airport hotel, and then from Paris somewhere else…”

“So yeah, we kind of had a family meeting a few days ago and we were like, it’s just not a good idea. So it’s pretty s***. 2020 strikes again.”

“But yeah obviously, even though I’m devastated, I kind of feel like we’ve definitely made the right call.”

“Dad being high risk, it’s just not a good idea for us to come over, especially coming through three airports.”

The Love Lift founder explained: “We’re gonna go to my aunt and uncle’s [for Christmas], my cousins will be there.”

“My other cousin Laura unfortunately is in London and can’t get home, so I’m going to fill her shoes in their family, and yeah, it’ll be grand!”

Holly said: “I have kind of processed it, when it all happened I got really sad and just had some wine and had a cry, but yeah look it could be worse. It’s just such a weird year.”

“Everybody just keep looking out for each other, keep checking in on your friends and your family and just make sure everyone’s ok, because I do think the next week or two is going to be a bit weird and a bit tricky for people.”

“And yeah, I’m sure I’ll get to go over to France in hopefully March or something and we’ll do a big family Christmas dinner again,” she added.