Hilary Duff slams ‘disgusting’ publisher of Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir

Hilary Duff has slammed the publisher of her late ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter’s posthumous memoir.

The book, entitled ‘Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life’, was co-written over a three-year period with author Andy Symonds.

The memoir is set to be published on November 15 – just 10 days after the former child star was found dead in his bathtub on November 5.

According to an excerpt obtained by the New York Post, the book alleges Aaron and Hilary lost their virginities to each other when they were preteens.

Aaron is quoted saying: “Hilary and I lost our virginity to each other at a hotel… in LA.”

“I think it was her birthday, maybe her 13th [September 28 2000], but I don’t remember. Her friends walked in, and we just yelled at them to get out.”

Responding to the memoir’s release, Hilary accused the book’s publisher of capitalising on Aaron’s death.

The actress told DailyMail.com: “It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work.”

“To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting.”

“In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab.”

Supporting Hilary’s statement, Aaron’s management team added: “We as Aaron’s management would like to thank Hilary Duff for her statement regarding the book that is set to be released.”

“In the few short days following our dear friend’s passing we have been trying to grieve and process while simultaneously having to deal with obscenely disrespectful and unauthorized releases, including an album titled ‘Blacklisted,’ a single titled ‘Lately,’ and now a book.”

“This is a time for mourning and reflection not heartless money grabs and attention seeking.”

“We would ask the parties responsible to remove the aforementioned content and that no further content be released without approval from his family, friends, and associates,” the statement ended.

Hilary dated Aaron on-and-off from 2000 to 2003, and was famously involved in a “love triangle” with Lindsay Lohan.

Following the news of his death last week, the Lizzie McGuire star posted a touching tribute to her former flame on social media.

She wrote: “For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world.”

“You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”