Hilary Duff reveals she’s quarantining after being ‘exposed’ to Covid-19

Hilary Duff has revealed that she is quarantining after being “exposed” to Covid-19.

The Lizzie McGuire star, who is pregnant with her third child, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share the news.

Sharing a selfie, the actress wrote: “Exposed to covid. Quarantine day 2. Fml.”

Hilary also revealed her family were communicating with her via FaceTime and by code, banging on the floor to say “I love you.”

Last month, Hilary announced she was expecting her second child with husband Matthew Koma.

The couple tied the knot in 2019, after welcoming their daughter Banks Violet Bair the previous year.

The 33-year-old shared a sweet clip of her baby bump, alongside the caption: “We are growing!!! Mostly me …”

Hilary also has an eight-year-old son, Luca, from her marriage to hockey player Mike Comrie.

The former couple split in 2016 after six years of marriage.