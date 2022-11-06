Hilary Duff pays tribute to ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter following his tragic death

Hilary Duff has paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter, following his tragic death.

The 34-year-old singer was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday.

According to TMZ, law enforcement dispatched to the premises at around 11am, after receiving a 911 call that a male had “drowned in the bathtub”.

Hilary starred alongside Aaron in Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire, and the pair started dating in 2000 when they were both 13 years old.

The former couple dated on-off for three years before splitting for good after an infamous love triangle with Lindsay Lohan.

Taking to Instagram to pay tribute to her late ex after his death, Hilary wrote: “For Aaron – I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world.”

“You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy ♥️.”

One fan commented on the post: “I’m sorry for the loss of someone you were once close with. It’s still hard no matter how much time had passed🥺🫶”

Another wrote: “Instantly thought of the episode of Lizzie McGuire he was in when I saw the news 💔 Sending lots of love and hugs ❤️ xxxxxx”

Aaron shot to fame as a child star in the 90s with hits like ‘I Want Candy’.

He was also known for being the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter.