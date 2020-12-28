Hilaria Baldwin responds to claims she’s ‘pretending to be Spanish’

The mother-of-five has been accused of 'faking' her Spanish heritage and accent

Hilaria Baldwin has responded to claims she has been pretending to be Spanish.

The 36-year-old, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, was forced to speak out after she was accused of ‘faking’ her Spanish heritage on social media.

Addressing the claims in a video posted on Instagram, she wrote: “I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture.”

“This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking – I’ll reiterate my story, as I’ve done many times before.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

“I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA.”

“We celebrate both cultures in our home. Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised,” she continued.

“This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it.”

In the video, the mother-of-five explained: “I’ve tried in the past to be clear, but people don’t always report and say what you say…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

“In this country I would use the name Hillary. In Spain, I would use the name Hilaria. I identify more as Hilaria because that’s what my family calls me.”

Hilaria confirmed: “Yes, I am a white girl … Europe has a lot of white people in there. My family is white. Ethnically, I am a mix of many many many things.”

“Culturally, I grew up with two cultures. So it’s really as simple as that. I’m a different kind of Bostonian, but that’s who I am, and you kind of can’t change your background.

“Nor would I want to. I’m really, really proud of who I am, and all my different experiences.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

Addressing questions about her accent, Hilaria said: “If I’ve been speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them and if I’m speaking more English…then I mix that.”

“It’s one of those things that’s always been a little bit, I’ve been a little insecure about…”

“I try to speak more clearly in each language. I think that that’s something that I should try to do but sometimes I mess it up and it’s not something that I’m like, playing at, so I want that to be very, very, very clear.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

The 36-year-old continued: “There’s nothing wrong with me and I’m not going to apologize for the amount of time that I spent in two countries and I’m not going to apologize for the fact that I speak two languages and I’m not going to apologize for the fact that I have two versions of my name.”

“It just feels like somebody wakes up and they’re like, ‘Oh, you! Let’s go after you today.’ I don’t understand that…”

Hilaria married Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin back in 2012, and the couple are parents to five children – Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 3 months.