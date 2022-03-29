Hilaria and Alec Baldwin announce they are expecting their seventh child together

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have announced they are expecting their seventh child together.

The couple shared the exciting news via Instagram on Tuesday evening, alongside a sweet video of them telling their children.

Hilaria wrote: “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛.”

She continued: “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited!”

“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones ❤️.”

Hilaria and Alec are already parents to Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3 and Eduardo, 18 months, and Maria Lucia, 13 months, who they welcomed via surrogate.

Alec is also the father of daughter Ireland Baldwin, 26, who he shares with his ex Kim Basinger.