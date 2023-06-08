Here’s your first look at the ‘middle-aged version of Love Island’

ITV have shared a first look of the highly anticipated “middle-aged version of Love Island”.

The new series, titled My Mum, Your Dad, will be hosted by popular presenter Davina McCall.

The ITV show, which was previously known as The Romance Retreat, will air this autumn.

My Mum, Your Dad will follow a group of single parents who have been nominated by their adult children to have a second chance at love.

Ten hour-long episodes will follow the single parents, who hail from all across the UK, as they live together in a country house retreat.

The twist is that their children will be watching their every move from a nearby location, called The Bunker.

It is in this surveillance room that they’ll have the opportunity to play matchmaker and decided their parents’ dating fate.

Ahead of the new series, host Davina McCall excitedly said: “Thank goodness the secret is finally out! I’ve been bursting to tell!!! I’m so so excited to host My Mum, Your Dad – this show will have you so invested in the people in it.”

“Fascinating, vibrant individuals who have lived incredible lives already, with a million life lessons under their belts, as they search for their perfect life partner. But also with the juiciest twist of any show I’ve ever worked on.”

Meanwhile, Richard Cowles, Managing Director of Lifted Entertainment, said: “At Lifted, we revolutionised the dating format with Love Island, but dating isn’t just about young people. We can’t wait to launch this new dating format in the UK, this time with a very different cast of singles.”

“They may come from a different age bracket but they share the same, simple aim, to fall in love. And for single parents the stakes are even higher. We’re delighted to have Davina at the helm teasing out these hugely relatable stories in a heartwarming and entertaining way.”

