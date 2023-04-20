Here’s your first look at the I’m A Celebrity… South Africa camp

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa will premiere on Monday, April 24.

Nine celebs who previously appeared on the Australian version of the ITV show are confirmed to have headed to South Africa last September to film the new series, which will air next month.

The starting line-up includes Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, model Janice Dickinson, Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan, and Olympian Fatima Whitbread.

Boxer Amir Khan, Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo, Happy Mondays legend Shaun Ryder, cricketer Phil Tufnell and Countdown star Carol Vorderman complete the confirmed line-up.

ITV have confirmed that there will be “many more celebrities taking part in the series” but their identities will be revealed throughout the series.

The UK Sun recently “revealed” the identities of six other former campmates as Joe Swash, Andrew Whyment, Georgia Toffolo, Dean Gaffney, Myleene Klass and Gillian McKeith.

In new photos published by the outlet, the South African camp has been revealed – and it’s reportedly six times bigger than its Australian counterpart.

A show source has told the publication of the I’m A Celebrity… South Africa camp: “Everything is bigger, scarier and bolder.”

The source continued: “If the celebrities think they know what to expect then they are wrong.”

“The only thing that they can count on is the diet of rice and beans!”

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa kicks off on Monday, April 24.