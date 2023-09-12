Here’s who’s tipped to appear on Patrick Kielty’s first Late Late Show

Patrick Kielty is set to make his debut as the host of The Late Late Show this Friday, September 15th, kicking off the show’s 61st season on RTÉ One.

The 52-year-old was announced as the show’s new presenter in May, after Ryan Tubridy stepped down from the role in March.

The comedian will become the fourth presenter to host the RTÉ chat show, following in the footsteps of Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny and Ryan.

Ahead of his Late Late Show debut, Ladbrokes has opened the betting on potential guests to join him on the iconic sofa for his very first show.

Singing sensation Dermot Kennedy and popular comedian Aisling Bea are the 3/1 frontrunners to make an appearance, while James Nesbitt and Jamie Dornan can be backed at 4/1 and 5/1 respectively for a Late Late Show guest slot.

Aisling Bea isn’t the only comedian in the mix to make an appearance.

Joanne McNally is 6/1 to join Kielty on the couch, while Pat Shortt can be backed at 7/1.

Oscar hopefuls Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal have been chalked up at 7/1 and 8/1 respectively, while it is 8/1 that Roy Keane joins Kielty.

Elsewhere, Ladbrokes make it 3/1 that Kielty’s Late Late Show debut records record audience numbers.

It is a 4/1 shot that Kielty’s wife Cat Deeley is spotted in the audience on the night, while punters can get 8/1 that Kielty swears live on air during his debut show.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “Following huge interest in who could potentially join Patrick Kielty on his first Late Late Show, we have opened the betting on potential guests, and with everyone from Dermot Kennedy to Bono in the mix, it certainly won’t lack entertainment value!”

Check out the full list of odds on Patrick’s first Late Late Show guests below:

3/1 Dermot Kennedy

3/1 Aisling Bea

4/1 James Nesbitt

4/1 Brian O’Driscoll

4/1 Amy Huberman

5/1 Leo Varadkar

5/1 Jamie Dornan

6/1 Joanne McNally

6/1 Cian Ducrot

7/1 Pat Shortt

7/1 Roy Keane

7/1 Saoirse Ronan

8/1 Bono

8/1 Paul Mescal

9/1 Katie Taylor

9/1 Conor McGregor

10/1 Cat Deeley

10/1 Liam Neeson

12/1 Colin Farrell

14/1 Rory McIlroy

14/1 Ant & Dec

16/1 Phillip Schofield