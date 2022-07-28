Here’s who is tipped to win Love Island 2022

The Love Island final takes place in just a few days time.

After eight weeks of drama, the popular dating show will come to an end on Monday, August 1, and one couple will be crowned the winners.

There are currently five couples left in the villa, and one super popular pair are hotly tipped to win the series.

Paddy Power have today paid out early on Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu winning the 2022 series of Love Island.

Having been fan favourites from early in the series, the duo have become increasingly popular with punters leading to Paddy Power having to shorten their odds to 2/9 before deciding to pay out on them as series winners.

With the loved-up pair attracting the vast majority of bets, the early payout has cost the Irish bookie over six figures.

A spokesperson for Paddy Power said: “They say you can’t script reality TV but we’re calling the result on this one early.”

“Davide and Ekin-Su have been the standouts all series and are a match made in heaven for our shrewd customers who backed them early doors.”

Check out the full odds below:

Winning Couple

2/9 Davide Sanclimenti & Ekin-Su Culculoglu

8/1 Andrew Le Page & Tasha Ghouri

9/1 Adam Collard & Paige Thorne

10/1 Luca Bish & Gemma Owen

14/1 Dami Hope & Indiyah Polack

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

