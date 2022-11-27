Here’s who is tipped to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022

The final of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 takes place tonight.

Actor Owen Warner, footballer Jill Scott and politician Matt Hancock are all vying to be crowned the King or Queen of the Jungle.

According to Oddschecker, Jill is the favorite to win this year’s series of the show, with odds of 4/11.

According to The Mirror, the former Lioness star is set to earn millions after her stint in the jungle, with businesses and TV production companies queuing up to work with her.

A source told the outlet: “Jill is being loved by the audience, as we hoped she would be. People are seeing the funny and courageous person that fans of women’s football already know and love.”

“The response has been incredible – Jill will be able to pick and choose what she does next. Her team has been bombarded with offers.”

“She also has her coffee shop in Manchester and likes to work there, but she’ll struggle to fit in shifts with the amount of work on offer elsewhere.”

The odds of Matt winning the show are currently at 5/1, while Hollyoaks star Owen is placed at 9/1.

On Saturday night, former rugby player Mike Tindall was voted off the show, leaving fans devastated.

The final of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 airs tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.