Here’s who is tipped to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of Love Island

Laura Whitmore announced her shock decision to step down as the host of Love Island on Monday night.

In a statement, the Irish presenter admitted there are elements of the dating show that she has found “very difficult”, including the flying back and forth to South Africa for the winter series along with her “new conflicting projects”.

She added: “I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline [Flack] for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline ❤️”

Following the announcement, MyBettingSites has seen a flurry of bets on potential hosts to take over from Laura.

Maura Higgins, who appeared on the 2019 series of the ITV show, is one of the bookies current favourites at 5/1 to take the presenter’s reigns.

Former ‘Inbetweeners’ star Emily Atack is also in the running at 5/1 to land the gig.

Radio presenter Alice Levine is also popular among punters with odds of 6/1, while Maya Jama is tipped at 7/1.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu, who won the 2022 series of Love Island, has been backed at 9/1, and 2019 winner Amber Gill is tipped at 10/1.

Other famous faces tipped to take over from Laura include her husband and the show’s narrator Iain Stirling (12/1), Holly Willoughby (16/1), ex Islanders Chris Hughes (16/1), Chloe Burrows (20/1), and Dani Dyer (25/1).

Emily Atack 5/1

Maura Higgins 5/1

Alice Levine 6/1

Maya Jama 7/1

Ekin-Su Culculoglu 9/1

Amber Rose Gill 10/1

Iain Stirling 12/1

Holly Willoughby 16/1

Chris Hughes 16/1

Chloe Burrows 20/1

Rick Edwards 20/1

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page 25/1

Dani Dyer 25/1

Wes Nelson 30/1

Molly-Mae Hague 33/1