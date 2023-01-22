Here’s who is replacing Maurizio Benenato on Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars pro Maurizio Benenato’s replacement has been revealed.

The Italian dancer, who was partnered with Eurovision star Brooke Scullion, announced his shock departure from the show earlier today.

He told his Instagram followers: “Due to a private problem I had to leave the show yesterday and come back to Italy.”

“I want to say thank you to all the team at Dancing with the Stars, RTÉ and ShinAWil for their support.”

“Good luck to all the celebrities. The group was amazing this year, especially to my partner, you have been amazing and I wish you all the best,” Maurizio added.

“Each of us has priorities and my priority is to solve this problem in Italy as soon as possible and to come back stronger than before. Thank you to all the Irish people for the support. With much love I wish you a good day and I will see you when I see you.”

It has since been revealed that Robert Rowinski, who was on the show between 2018 and 2020, will replace Maurizio.

A source told RSVP Live: “Robert Rowiński will take over from Maurizio Benenato after he returned home to Italy over the weekend.

“Robert is no stranger to the show and he knows all the production team, the pros and the crew from his three years working on Dancing with the Stars Ireland. It will be a quick transition for him but he is real professional and he is ready for this new challenge.”