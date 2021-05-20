Sixteen more countries will perform at Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena in the Netherlands

Here’s who is performing in tonight’s Eurovision semi-final

The second Eurovision semi-final takes place tonight, with sixteen countries battling it out for a spot in Saturday night’s grand finale.

Ireland’s entry Lesley Roy performed during the first semi-final on Tuesday night, but failed to secure a spot in the final.

Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium and Ukraine made it through, and there are another ten spots up for grabs tonight.

Ahead of the show, which airs on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player at 8pm, we have rounded up all the countries performing tonight.

Take a look:

Vincent Bueno – Amen (Austria)

Benny Cristo – omaga (Czech Republic)

Uku Suviste – The Lucky One (Estonia)

Stefania – Last Dance (Greece)

Natalia Gordienko – SUGAR (Moldova)

RAFAŁ – The Ride (Poland)

Senhit – Adrenalina (San Marino)

Hurricane – LOCO LOCO (Serbia)

Anxhela Peristeri – Karma (Albania)

Victoria – Growing Up Is Getting Old (Bulgaria)

Fyr & Flamme – Øve Os På Hinanden (Denmark)

Blind Channel – Dark Side (Finland)

Tornike Kipiani – You (Georgia)

Samanta Tina – The Moon is Rising (Latvia)

The Black Mamba – Love Is On My Side (Portugal)

Gjon’s Tears – Tout l’Univers (Switzerland)