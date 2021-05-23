Here’s who is performing at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will take place tonight (Sunday, May 23) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The red carpet show will air on E! from 10:30pm GMT, before the main event begins at around midnight – so make sure you’re following us on Instagram and Twitter for the best looks!

The awards show, hosted by Nick Jonas, will air on NBC in the US and will be available to stream on YouTube TV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billboard Music Awards (@bbmas)

Duran Duran will be making their performance debut at the show, performing a brand new track remotely from London.

Doja Cat will be joined by SZA on the night for the world television debut of their hit song ‘Kiss Me More’.

BTS will also be performing their new song ‘Butter’ at the awards show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

The Weeknd, who has received the most nominations at the awards show, will perform on the night.

Alicia Keys, Marshmellow, DJ Khaled, HER, Migos, The Jonas Brothers Pink, Twenty One Pilots, Karol G, Bad Bunny, The Sound of Blackness, Ann Nebsy, AJR, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis complete the star-studded lineup.

Check out everything you need to know about tonight’s show HERE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billboard Music Awards (@bbmas)