Here’s who is facing the next Bushtucker Trial on I’m A Celeb

Danny Miller will be facing The Dreaded Diner on Monday night’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The first episode of the 2021 season kicked off on Sunday night, which saw ten celebrity compete in a series of challenges in a bid to win the keys to Gwrych Castle in Wales.

The red team – made up of Frankie Bridges, Louise Minchin, Matty Lee, Snoochie Shy and Kadeena Cox – won all three challenges, meaning they got to spend the night in the castle.

The losing blue team – made up of Naughty Boy, Richard Madeley, Arlene Phillips, David Ginola and Danny Miller – were forced to spend the night in The Clink.

I’m A Celeb continues on Monday night on Virgin Media One at 9pm.