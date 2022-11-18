Here’s which campmate is tipped to be voted off I’m A Celeb FIRST

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returned to our screens almost two weeks ago on November 6.

Ten celebrities entered the Australian jungle, and two more stars were added to the line-up as bombshell campmates.

Unfortunately, Love Island star Olivia Attwood left the camp early due to medical reasons.

The eleven remaining campmates will face the first eviction of the series on Friday night.

According to odds read out live on Good Morning Britain, Charlene White is the favourite first to go.

Meanwhile, Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver and A Place in the Sun host Scarlette Douglas closely follow in second and third.

Charlene is not in I’m A Celeb fans’ good books at the moment, as she continues to refuse sleeping in the RV with her campmate Matt Hancock.

The campmates were shaken by the arrival of former UK Health Secretary, a year after his Covid-19 kissing scandal rocked the British public; and some have yet to warm to him.

Earlier this week, Matt was voted the camp leader by the British public and later chose his campmate Charlene as his deputy.

The role of camp leader and deputy camp leader have a number of privileges associated with them; one of which is to sleep in the RV situated in the corner of the camp, rather than out in the open with the other campmates.

Upon Matt and Charlene’s succession to the roles, Jill Scott and Owen Warner were kicked out of the RV and back into the camp.

However, Charlene has since refused to sleep in the RV with Matt.

It appears that the Loose Women star has yet to warm to the former UK Health Secretary like the rest of their campmates.

Hollyoaks star Owen gave up his bed for Charlene to sleep in and has since taken to sleeping on the ground in a sleeping bag.

In turn, the public have voted for Charlene to face tonight’s trial Watery Grave alongside her campmate Boy George.

The pair must work together in the bushtucker trial – in which the Loose Women star is tasked with dragging magnetic stars through a maze and passing them to the pop icon, who will drag them out of the maze – all while facing rising water levels.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, Boy George can’t find one of the stars that Charlene has passed over to his side, meanwhile, the Loose Women star becomes spooked by a jungle critter beneath her and retreats up the ladder.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.