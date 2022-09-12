Here’s where Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis will live following her death

Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis are heading to a new home.
The British monarch, who died peacefully on September 8 at the age of 96, owned four dogs at the time of her passing – two Pembroke Welsh corgis named Muick and Sandy, one older dorgi named Candy and a cocker spaniel named Lissy.
A source has since told NBC News that the Queen’s corgis will now live with her son Prince Andrew, who gifted the pooches to her.
View this post on Instagram
The insider said: “The queen’s corgis will go to live with Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York at their home in Windsor, Royal Lodge.”
“It was Sarah, Duchess of York who found the puppies which were gifted to the Queen by Prince Andrew.”
Sarah still lives with Andrew despite being divorced from him since 1996, and the former couple share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
The source added that the Duchess “bonded with the queen over dog walking and riding horses and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with the queen, by walking the dogs in Frogmore [House] and chatting.”
No details have been revealed as to where Queen Elizabeth’s two other dogs will live following her death.
Royal biographer Ingrid Seward had recently told Newsweek that they would most likely go to the late monarch’s family.
According to The Telegraph, Prince Andrew had given Muick and a dorgi puppy, Fergus, to his mother in early 2021 in an attempt to cheer her up when her husband Prince Philip was hospitalized.