Here’s where Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis will live following her death

Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis are heading to a new home.

The British monarch, who died peacefully on September 8 at the age of 96, owned four dogs at the time of her passing – two Pembroke Welsh corgis named Muick and Sandy, one older dorgi named Candy and a cocker spaniel named Lissy.

A source has since told NBC News that the Queen’s corgis will now live with her son Prince Andrew, who gifted the pooches to her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Queen’s Corgis (@thequeenscorgis)

The insider said: “The queen’s corgis will go to live with Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York at their home in Windsor, Royal Lodge.”

“It was Sarah, Duchess of York who found the puppies which were gifted to the Queen by Prince Andrew.”

Sarah still lives with Andrew despite being divorced from him since 1996, and the former couple share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The source added that the Duchess “bonded with the queen over dog walking and riding horses and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with the queen, by walking the dogs in Frogmore [House] and chatting.” No details have been revealed as to where Queen Elizabeth’s two other dogs will live following her death. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward had recently told Newsweek that they would most likely go to the late monarch’s family. According to The Telegraph, Prince Andrew had given Muick and a dorgi puppy, Fergus, to his mother in early 2021 in an attempt to cheer her up when her husband Prince Philip was hospitalized. Philip died the following April at the age of 99 and a month later, Fergus died at age 5 months. In June 2021, the Duke of York and his family gave the queen another corgi puppy, Sandy. Earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth was gifted Lissy, named after her. The pooch won the 2022 Kennel Club Cocker Spaniel Championship. The monarch owned more than 30 corgis and dorgis during her 70 year reign, most of which descended from her first corgi Susan – who was gifted to her on her 18th birthday in 1944. Queen Elizabeth is currently resting at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, and she will soon transfer to London ahead of her state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19th.