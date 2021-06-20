Here’s what the cast of Love Island Season 1 are up to now

The first season aired back in 2015

Here’s what the cast of Love Island Season 1 are up to...

As we eagerly await this years series of Love Island, we’re taking a look back at the cast of Love Island Season 1.

The first season of the dating show aired back in 2015, and it was a huge success.

Take a look at what they’ve been up to since their time in the infamous villa:

Jess Hayes

Jess Hayes won the first series with Max Morley.

The reality stars dated for just six weeks after the show before they called it quits.

Jess got engaged to Dan Lawry in 2018, and the couple welcomed their first child together the following year.

According to recent reports, the couple have since split.

Max Morley

After splitting from Jess Hayes, Max Morley decided to go on another dating show to find love in 2017 – MTV’s Ex On The Beach.

The 28-year-old had a brief romance with Leonie McSorley while on the show, before going on to date fellow Love Islander Laura Anderson on-and-off in 2019.

Max now works in recruitment as an associate consultant.

Hannah Elizabeth

Hannah Elizabeth came second in the series with Jon Clark.

The pair coupled up at the beginning of the series and even got engaged, however their relationship did not last long.

Hannah welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Reggie, in November 2019 with her then-boyfriend George Andreetti.

After appearing on Love Island: What Happened Next? last year, fans called on Hannah and Jon to rekindle their romance.

Jon Clark

One year after his stint in the Love Island villa, Jon Clark joined the cast of the hit reality show The Only Way Is Essex alongside his brother Chris.

Jon has dated a host of fellow reality stars, including Chloe Crowhurst and Lauren Pope.

Josh Ritchie

Josh Ritchie came third in the series with Lauren Richardson.

The star went on to date Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby, and the two starred in many shows together, including ‘Just Tattoo Of Us’ and ‘The Charlotte Show’.

The pair called in quits in November of 2020, with reports suggesting Josh “wasn’t ready to settle down”.

Lauren Richardson

Since placing third in Love Island alongside Josh Ritchie, Lauren Richardson has kept a low-profile.

The former reality star is now a P.E teacher and uses her platform to advocate for fitness.

Cally Jane Beech

Cally Jane Beech entered the villa halfway through the series, and coupled up with fellow islander Luis Morrison.

The pair took home fourth overall, and they became the Love Island couple to have a baby together – welcoming their daughter in 2017.

The couple called it quits in 2018.

Luis Morrison

Luis Morrison continues to co-parent his daughter Vienna with his ex Cally Jane Beech.

The former professional footballer is now dating Mariposa Cosmetics co-owner Chloe Elizabeth.