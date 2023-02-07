Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Here’s what Jennifer Lopez REALLY said to Ben Affleck in THAT tense Grammys video

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

A video of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 2023 Grammys has gone viral.

The couple, who tied the knot last year, attended the star-studded awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

As host Trevor Noah chatted beside them, J-Lo appeared to snap at her beau in a tense moment, before awkwardly looking back at the camera.

The video of the exchange has gone viral on Twitter, with many fans trying to figure out what Jennifer said to Ben.

According to a lip reader commissioned by DailyMail.com, the singer said to her beau: “Stop. Look more friendly. Look motivated.”

Ben then replied: “I might.”

It comes after J-Lo shared a sweet video montage of her and Ben at the awards show to Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Always the best time with my love, my husband 🤍”

Bennifer rekindled their romance in 2021, 17 years after they called off their first engagement, and they got married in July last year.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us