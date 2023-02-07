Here’s what Jennifer Lopez REALLY said to Ben Affleck in THAT tense Grammys video

A video of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 2023 Grammys has gone viral.

The couple, who tied the knot last year, attended the star-studded awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

As host Trevor Noah chatted beside them, J-Lo appeared to snap at her beau in a tense moment, before awkwardly looking back at the camera.

What is J Lo saying? Jlo and Ben Affleck at the #GRAMMYs Where are my lip readers at?! #jlo #BenAffleck pic.twitter.com/NVJt3yQpFL — A M A N D A (@BasicCaliBetch) February 6, 2023

The video of the exchange has gone viral on Twitter, with many fans trying to figure out what Jennifer said to Ben.

According to a lip reader commissioned by DailyMail.com, the singer said to her beau: “Stop. Look more friendly. Look motivated.”

Ben then replied: “I might.”

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck are going through some shit. 😂 No, you can’t go back to the limo, behave Affleck…#GRAMMYs #Grammys2023 pic.twitter.com/NLcd8lVcw7 — IT’S TIME FOR JUSTICE (@LiddleSavages) February 6, 2023

It comes after J-Lo shared a sweet video montage of her and Ben at the awards show to Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Always the best time with my love, my husband 🤍”

Bennifer rekindled their romance in 2021, 17 years after they called off their first engagement, and they got married in July last year.