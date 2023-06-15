Here’s the truth about THOSE Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone dating rumours

In a confessional, the mum-of-four explained: “I am such a setter-upper. And my plan for Khloe is to get her mojo back in Milan.”

Khloe, 38, said in a confessional: “I didn’t know I lost my mojo, but I guess Kim definitely thinks I did, so we need to find that motherf**ker somewhere. I think he’s super hot. He’s like a man. I love a good man.”

Kim then let her friends know that Michele was also going to join them for dinner at an after-party, adding: “Khloe’s gonna die. Khloe’s gonna be so excited. This guy has no clue we’re doing a whole episode about him.”

However, nothing more happened between Khloe and Michele after they were photographed together, with his rep clarifying at the time that there was “no relationship to speak of at all.”

