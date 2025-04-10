Here’s the lineup for this week’s Late Late Show

It has been revealed who will join Patrick Kielty this week on the Late Late Show, from Strictly Come Dancing judges to comedians.

Ten years on from being fully acquitted of the murder of her housemate Meredith Kercher, Amanda Knox will open up about her journey of rebuilding her life.

Also, about reclaiming her name following two trials, two appeals, and intense global scrutiny.

She will discuss her emotional return to Italy, the reasons behind her decision to face her prosecutor again, and why she is determined to honour Meredith’s memory.

Known for judging Strictly Come Dancing, Bruno Tonioli will make his Late Late debut to speak about his career as a professional dancer before becoming a television personality.

He’ll also reveal what it’s really like to work alongside Simon Cowell on the most recent series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Former Irish footballers, Johnny Giles and Liam Brady will appear in front of the Late Late audience ahead of their upcoming gig in Vicar Street in aid of the Irish Professional Footballers Benevolent Association.

The pair will reflect on their playing careers, while sharing their thoughts on the evolution of Irish football, as well as their friendship.

Ireland’s own comedian and presenter Dermot Whelan will take a seat to speak about his new book, Busy and Wrecked.

He will reveal where he got the inspiration to write the book and why laughter really is the best medicine these days.

Ahead of their sold-out shows across Ireland this summer, Amble will take the Late Late Show stage to perform their new single, Swan Song.

The Late Late Show will be on RTÉ 1 tomorrow night at 9:30 pm.