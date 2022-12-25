Here’s the line-up for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special returns to our screens this evening.

The festive special of the popular dance show will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 5:10pm.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke are on the judging panel, while Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will host the show.

Six stars will take to the floor in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champion 2022, but will the judges be naughty or nice to them?

Check out the full line-up for the festive special below:

Rosie Ramsay

Rosie is a Podcaster, TV host and author.

She has been paired with pro dancer Neil Jones.

Speaking ahead of the show, Rosie said: “I am thrilled to be dancing in this year’s Strictly Christmas special! After watching my husband Chris compete a few years ago, I’ve been desperate to get on that dance floor myself!”

“I also absolutely LOVE Christmas, and my partner Neil is lovely, so this is just perfect. Best. Christmas. Ever!”

Rickie Haywood-Williams

Rickie Haywood-Williams is a DJ and presenter.

He has been paired with pro dancer Luba Mushtuk.

Speaking ahead of the show, Rickie said: “I have watched Strictly over the years and always said I’d be too scared to do it. But here I am ready to go for it, sequins n’ all.”

Alexandra Mardell

Alexandra Mardell is an actor, best known for the role of Emma Brooker in the ITV soap Coronation Street.

She has been paired with pro dancer Kai Widdrington.

Speaking ahead of the show, Alexandra said: “I’ve grown up with Strictly Come Dancing, and my Mum always said she’d love to see me on the show so this really is the best Christmas present I could give her.”

“I can’t wait to get into the training room and see what festive moves I can bring to the table!”

Larry Lamb

Larry Lamb is a stage and screen actor, who has starred in shows such as Gavin & Stacey and EastEnders.

He has been paired with pro dancer Nadiya Bychkova.

Speaking ahead of the show, Larry said: “Christmas has come early! I can’t wait to get on the dance floor and learn a brand new skill ready for all those festive parties.”

“I am excited yet incredibly nervous but I know Nadiya will look after me, and I look forward to adding a bit of extra sparkle to Christmas day.”

Nicola Roberts

Nicola Roberts is best known for being one fifth of Girls Aloud, who were formed 20 years ago this Christmas.

She has been paired with pro dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Speaking ahead of the show, Nicola said: “It’s truly an honour to be part of Strictly, but to be invited on to the prestigious Christmas day episode is something very special indeed.”

“They’ve promised me extra glitter, sparkle and frosting all wrapped up together with a big bow on top. What more could a girl wish for at Christmas!”

George Webster

George Webster made history when he became the first presenter on CBeebies with Down’s Syndrome.

The actor and presenter has been paired with pro dancer Amy Dowden.

Speaking ahead of the show, George said: “I love Strictly and have watched it every year. I’ve always dreamed of being on the show one year and I’m so excited to be on this year’s Christmas Special!”

“To be partnered with Amy is such an honour, we get on so well, she’s so lovely and an amazing dancer. I’m looking forward to being ‘Strictlyfied’. Bring on the glitter and everything else. I can’t wait to perform on the Strictly dancefloor.”