Here’s the line-up for next week’s star-studded Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy has revealed the lineup for next week’s Late Late Show.

Next Friday, the show will be dedicated to Charlie Bird’s Climb with Charlie campaign.

To raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta, Charlie has pledged to climb Croagh Patrick on Saturday, April 2.

Thousands of people across the country are expected to support Charlie’s campaign, as he’s invited people to start their own fundraiser via climbwithcharlie.ie and pledge to walk a local hill or mountain, or even walk around their local park.

The former RTÉ News correspondent was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last year, after noticing issues with his speech.

Charlie pledged to climb Croagh Patrick on The Late Late Show last year, as he discussed his battle with MND.

A host of well-known faces have since promised to join him, including Vicky Phelan, Ryan Tubridy, Baz Ashmawy, Dermot Bannon, and Roz Purcell.

Next Friday, host Ryan Tubridy will also be joined by Irish actor Barry Keoghan.

After confirming he’s playing The Joker in Matt Reeves’ new Batman films, the 29-year-old will chat about his illustrious career.

Saoirse Monica Jackson will make an appearance too to chat about the third and final season of Derry Girls, which is expected to premiere soon.

The Late Late Show airs on RTE Óne at 9.35pm on Friday nights.