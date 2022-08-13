Here’s the full line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2022

The full line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 has been revealed.

The series will return to our screens on September 7, with judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke.

A total of 15 celebrities are taking part in this year’s show, hoping to impress viewers on the dance floor.

Check out the full line-up below:

Will Mellor

Soap star Will Mellor was the first name to be announced for the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up.

The 46-year-old is best known for his roles in Hollyoaks and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, although he briefly played Harvey Gaskell on Coronation Street.

Speaking on BBC’s Breakfast, he revealed he was “chuffed” to be taking part in the show, after agreeing to sign up because of a vow he made to “grab life” following the death of his father in 2020.

“I lost my dad in 2020, and from then I thought I’ve just got to grab life and do things and create new memories, and that’s one of the reasons I said yes.”

Kym Marsh

Coronation Street star Kym Marsh was the second celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

“I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out. I’m so delighted that this year they have!,” the actress said, speaking on BBC’s Breakfast.

The former Hearsay singer revealed she has “respect” for any criticism that may come from the four Strictly judges.

“I was judged by Nasty Nigel in Popstars don’t forget that, he was the villain back in the day!,” she recalled. “These are the people I truly respect, this is what they do, I’m just going to have to suck it up I guess, you’ve just to take it on the chin.”

Richie Anderson

Radio and TV presenter Richie Anderson said it was his “dream come true” to compete in BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

“I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world!,” he gushed.

The BBC Radio 2 DJ will be half of the second all-male partnership in the show’s history, following in the footsteps of 2021’s Johannes Radebe and John Whaite.

Richie said, “It’s also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership, it’s so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show.”

Kaye Adams

Loose Women panelist Kaye Adams announced live on air that she would be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The “very serious” journalist and presenter “wants to show her fun side” over the course of the dancing contest.

“I could think of a million reasons not to do this. I nearly exited from both ends of my body at the thought of doing it,” the 59-year-old joked with her fellow panelists.

“But I thought to myself, ‘Am I going to be sitting there at the end of September and regret [not taking part]?’”

Jayde Adams

Award-winning comedian Jayde Adams will also waltz across the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 ballroom.

She was awarded the 2014 Funny Women award, as was a nominee for Best Newcomer at the 2016 Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

Upon her announcement, Jayde said: “Since I watched the first series in 2004, I feel like every step I’ve taken in my career over the last 11 years was to be on Strictly.”

“I cannot begin to express the emotions I am feeling, this means so much to me and my family. I’ve always watched it, apart from a brief hiatus in 2011 as I was relentlessly gigging every weekend [to try and get on Strictly.] I’ve been a massive fan of the show for years.”

Ellie Simmonds

Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds was the sixth celebrity announced for the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The gold medal winner said: “Oh my gosh!! I’m literally bursting with excitement!! It’s been soooo hard keeping this secret as I’ve wanted to tell everyone. I’m going on Strictly Come Dancing!!”

She admitted: “I’m a tad nervous too, well more than a tad… I’m absolutely petrified! To be asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I cannot wait, it’s going to so much fun.”

Ellie won two gold medals for Great Britain at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics, she won another two golds at the 2012 London Paralympics, and one more at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

Tyler West

Presenter and radio host Tyler West was “gassed” to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up.

Tyler is best known for hosting weekday afternoons on KISS, for which he was nominated for a prestigious ARIA for Best New Presenter in 2020.

Having begun his broadcasting career in children’s television, presenting various programming across CBBC, he has hosted MTV News, HQ Trivia and the 2020 EE BAFTA Awards Red Carpet Live Show.

“It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins,” Tyler admitted.

Matt Goss

Music legend Matt Goss is both “nervous and excited” to shake his tail feathers during the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The chart-topping singer has enjoyed mega success as the frontman of BROS, with their debut album ‘Push’ going platinum seven times.

Matt is now a solo artist and best-selling author, and he is about to release his solo album, ‘The Beautiful Unknown’.

He is also set to play the lead role in upcoming psychological thriller movie, ‘Cobbler Killer Stranger’.

Over the last decade, the 53-year-old has had a record breaking residency on the Las Vegas strip, and has also received the revered ‘Icon Award’ and has even been given his own ‘Matt Goss Day’ on August 8 – which amazingly is his late mother’s birthday.

Ellie Taylor

Comedian and actress Ellie Taylor was announced as the ninth contest in the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up.

The ‘Ted Lasso’ star said: “Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022!”

“I’ve watched the show for years so to be able to take to the dance floor is a dream come true, for both me and mum who is a Strictly superfan!”

“At the moment I’m focusing on the excitement and glitter and choosing to ignore the fact that I have the dancing ability of a newly born giraffe. Bring it on!” the ‘Mock of the Week’ star joked.

Molly Rainford

Pop singer Molly Rainford will also take part in the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Molly appeared in the sixth series of Britain’s Got Talent which saw Ashley and Pudsey crowned the winners, and finished in sixth place.

The singer said: “I’m so excited to be part of Strictly Come Dancing!”

“I’ve watched it for years and can’t wait to meet the pros and the others taking part! I can’t wait to learn the moves and get dancing!”

Tony Adams

Former Arsenal footballer Tony Adams will show the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 judges his moves.

Taking to his Twitter to announced the news, he wrote: “So… I’m officially swapping my battered old football boots for the ballroom shoes!”

“The lure of the sequins was simply too much! I am thrilled to be a part of the 20th anniversary of [Strictly Come Dancing] this year.. I can’t wait to meet my partner and get dancing #Strictly.”

Tony played with Arsenal in the Premier League from 1992 until 2002.

Fleur East

The X Factor star Fleur East will compete in the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 32-year-old said: “I’m equally nervous and thrilled to be part of this year’s Strictly line up. I’m excited to learn new skills and I want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”

“It’s such an honour to be on the show after years of watching it with my Father who loved it so much. Unfortunately my Dad is no longer with us but I know he will be watching over the ballroom in spirit.”

The singer came runner-up behind Ben Haenow in the 2014 series of The X Factor.

Hamza Yassin

‘Countryfile’ presenter Hamza Yassin was also confirmed for the Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The wildlife cameraman, who also stars on ‘Animal Park’ and appeared on the CBeebies shoe ‘Let’s Go for a Walk’ admitted that his dance skills are “currently at the level of ‘1970s disco vibe.’”

“I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show,” the cameraman gushed.

‘I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be there dancing live in front of the British public.”

James Bye

‘EastEnders’ star James Bye was confirmed as the penultimate contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The actor is best known for playing Martin Fowler in the BBC’s award-winning soap, which he took over in 2014.

He has been nominated for several British Soap awards, winning one for Best Storyline in 2016, and has starred in several well-reviewed theatre productions.

James said: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkle toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing but it’s an honour to be asked and I’m going to give it my best shot.”

Helen Skelton

TV presenter Helen Skelton was the 15th and final contestant confirmed for the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 38-year-old co-presented the BBC children’s show ‘Blue Peter’ from 2008 until 2013, and has been a presenter on ‘Countryfile’ since 2014.

“I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure,” she admitted.

“My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started.”