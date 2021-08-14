Here’s the FULL line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2021

The series will return to BBC One this autumn

The full line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2021 has been revealed.

The series is expected to return in September, with judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli’s replacement Anton Du Beke.

A total of 15 celebrities are taking part in this year’s show, hoping to impress viewers on the dance floor.

Check out the full line-up below:

Tom Fletcher

McFly star Tom Fletcher was the first name to be announced for this year’s Strictly.

The 36-year-old, whose bandmate Harry Judd won the show in 2011, commented: “I think the fact that I’m actually going to be dancing on Strictly this year has only just started to sink in!”

“I’m incredibly excited, of course, but also totally terrified! My kids were excited too until I started showing them my best dad-dancing in the kitchen.”

“I’m not sure how far they’ll get me in the competition but I can’t wait to add some new moves to my embarrassing dad-dancing repertoire.’

Robert Webb

Actor and comedian Robert Webb was the second celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

The 48-year-old said: “I am ludicrously excited to be taking part in Strictly this year. It’s a big, generous, joyful show and I can’t wait to get packed into a spandex onesie and fired from a glitter cannon directly at Claudia Winkleman.”

“At least I think that’s what happens. My goal is to try and survive from week to week without causing serious injury to myself or innocent bystanders. I know it’s going to be a challenge.”

“To do well in this competition is a test of character, although mainly it’s a test of dancing.”

AJ Odudu

TV presenter AJ Odudu has promised to “make the most” of her time on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Blackburn native commented: “I am beyond chuffed that I am going to be on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing and I’m so glad I can finally tell my mum. Her face will be a picture, she’s going to be over the moon!”

“I absolutely love the show and am fully committed to making the most of every second of the Strictly experience. Bring it on!”

John Whaite

Former Bake Off champion John Whaite will be part of Strictly’s first ever all-male pairing.

The TV chef said: “I’m so grateful, excited, and nervous to be joining the Strictly 2021 family.”

“I’ve been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can’t wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth.”

“What’s more exciting for me, is that I’m going to be one half of the first all-male partnership, which is a great step forward in representation and inclusion.”

“Whoever it is I’m paired with, I hope they are up for a challenge as I want our routines to include lots of spectacular lifts!”

Rhys Stephenson

CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson is very excited about taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

He commented: “I am BUZZING to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021. I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation.”

“I cannot wait to experience it all: the costumes, the orchestra, even Craig’s glare! I am READY!”

Sara Davies MBE

Another well-known face taking part in Strictly this year is Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies.

The businesswoman commented: “It always felt like a pipe dream until I joined Dragon’s Den and Deb [Meaden] would talk about it, and then I hoped one day maybe.”

“I’m really good when I’ve had a few drinks on a Saturday night, other than that I’m not so sure.”

“My Mam and Dad are going to be so excited. I’m really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance. Truth be told – I haven’t got a clue! I’ve not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little.”

“The business world has taught me that tenacity, drive and determination deliver results, I hope that I can bring that to the dancefloor. And I’m excited to see the impact of all those hours of training on my mum tum!”

Katie McGlynn

Soap star Katie McGlynn was the seventh celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

Best known for her roles on Coronation Street, Waterloo Road, and Hollyoaks, the actress said: “It’s been so hard keeping it a secret, but I can finally say that I’m getting ready to shake my shimmy and become part of the Strictly family!”

“I’m really not a dancer, but I’m so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way.”

“Although I do get to have so much fun as an actress, a lot of my roles have involved quite serious and challenging storylines, so I’m fully ready to let my hair down and do something different, even if it is completely outside of my comfort zone.”

“I can’t promise that I’ll be the best, but I’m going to give it 110% on the dance floor! As long as I don’t fall over I’ll be happy.”

Dan Walker

BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker has admitted he’s “terrified” about his upcoming appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

The presenter commented: “I’m not making any room on our shelf for the glitterball.”

“I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding!”

“My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows – Saturday Mash-Up and Strictly. I did Saturday Mash-Up this summer so it’s time to embrace the sequins.”

Tilly Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly was the ninth contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

The 19-year-old, who has 9.5million followers on TikTok, said: “I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family! I’m always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet!”

“I’m going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my Dad how it’s really done! Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!”

Greg Wise

Actor Greg Wise was the tenth celebrity confirmed for Strictly 2021.

The Crown star, who is married to actress Emma Thompson, said: “I’m ready to go, I’m fit at least. I want to get a bit stronger as I want to do a Swayze lift.”

“I haven’t learned any dance moves and I absolutely can’t dance. So that’s a good start.”

“My beautiful sister was a huge disco queen. She left our world almost exactly five years ago in a glitter ball coffin,” he explained.

“This is for her. My gorgeous diva sis, who would have been insane with excitement that her little bro was doing this.”

Nina Wadia

Another celebrity hoping to impress the Strictly judges this year is actress Nina Wadia.

Best known for playing Zainab Masood on EastEnders, the 52-year-old said: “I think I should do this before I’m too old and can’t walk anymore.”

“I just want to grab life by the horns and just enjoy it. I like dancing like no one’s dancing. So we just need to blindfold the judges and I’ll win.”

Rose Ayling-Ellis

Rose Ayling-Ellis was confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing on August 13, and will be the show’s first-ever deaf contestant.

The EastEnders star said: “To be the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing is sooooo exciting… and a little bit scary.”

“It is the hardest secret I have ever had to keep so it feels amazing to finally have this out in the open!”

“I hope I will do the deaf community proud and break down more barriers. But I am also very excited to learn an incredible new skill and even better I get to learn whilst wearing beautiful dresses made especially for me!”

Adam Peaty

After winning two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, swimmer Adam Peaty is hoping to impress fans with his moves on the dancefloor.

The 26-year-old commented: “I think this will come as a surprise to a lot of people, but I’m so excited to finally share the news that I’ll be joining Strictly this year.”

“I’m really looking forward to doing something totally different and challenging myself away from the pool.”

“I’m hoping my competitive nature is going to compensate for my dancing abilities!”

Judi Love

Loose Women star Judi Love was the second last celebrity announced for Strictly 2021.

The TV personality said: “I think I am still in shock that I will be part of this amazing show.”

“I’ve watched it for many years and admired the phenomenal abilities of these dancers and celebrities that have taken part and dedicated themselves to learning a new craft.”

“I’m truly looking forward to pushing myself in something that I could have only dreamed of doing and now it’s actually coming true!”

Ugo Monye

Ugo Monye was the 15th and final celebrity confirmed for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The rugby player turned sports pundit said: “What a dream come true! Strictly is the biggest entertainment show on TV and I can’t wait to show everyone I’ve got more than just dad dancing moves.”

“My two beautiful daughters never had a chance to see me on the rugby pitch, so to know they can watch me waltzing and twirling every week is really special to me.”

“I love an outfit at the best of times, so bring on the sequins!”