Here’s the first reactions to Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid

The first reactions to Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid have hit social media, following the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles.

The movie, which will hit cinemas on May 26, follows spirited young mermaid Ariel (Halle Bailey) who longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea.

During a visit to the surface, she ends up falling for Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King).

Mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, but Ariel follows her heart and makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) – who gives her a chance to experience life on land like a human.

However, her decision ultimately places her life, and her father King Triton’s crown, in jeopardy.

The remake will incorporate original songs from the 1989 animation, as well as new songs from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film’s cast also includes Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina; Art Malik as Sir Grimsby; with Javier Bardem as King Triton.

According to early reviews on social media, the live-action remake has received a mostly positive reaction, as critics have heaped praise on Halle Bailey as Ariel.

Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula and Daveed Diggs’ Sebastian have also received glowing reviews, but some audience members aren’t sure it lives up to the 1989 animation.

Check out the early reactions to The Little Mermaid below:

Disney’s live-action is magical, emotional and enchanting. Rob Marshall just directed Disney’s best ever live action film. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken’s beautiful music shines. Halle Bailey is absolutely extraordinary! and Melissa McCarthy is a bad-ass Ursula. pic.twitter.com/4ZlpsF8m0D — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid: Charming, but incredibly spotty. Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy & Javier Bardem put their heart & souls into a film that can’t escape its animated legacy. Best when it leans into campy bonkers, yet limits its fantasy elements for no reason. pic.twitter.com/c7Bt2BO5rq — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 9, 2023

Endearing but uneven, #TheLittleMermaid doesn’t deliver the magic of the animated classic but there are plenty of creative touches from Rob Marshall to float the audience’s boats. Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy are great. Daveed Diggs and Awkwafina provide solid comic relief. pic.twitter.com/kt1pVURZiL — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is filled with a few great performances from Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, but it’s a mostly paint-by-numbers remake that’s isn’t as good as the animated masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/YY4ielYXiR — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 9, 2023

It’s real simple. Are you excited for #TheLittleMermaid? You’ll like it. It’s exactly what you think it is. Are you skeptical and worried about it? That’s valid too. It looks weird and disjointed. Bailey is great, McCarthy rules, the songs work but it just feels so unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/n4qp7MsVFH — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 9, 2023

It may look visually rough under the sea, but THE LITTLE MERMAID eventually recreates some of the original’s magic through its timeless story & cast. Daveed Diggs & Melissa McCarthy are highlights but Halle Bailey is the one astonishes with her gorgeous singing & empathetic charm pic.twitter.com/DhmmtOLaLJ — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) May 9, 2023