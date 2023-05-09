Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Here’s the first reactions to Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

The first reactions to Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid have hit social media, following the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles.

The movie, which will hit cinemas on May 26, follows spirited young mermaid Ariel (Halle Bailey) who longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea.

During a visit to the surface, she ends up falling for Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King).

Mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, but Ariel follows her heart and makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) – who gives her a chance to experience life on land like a human.

However, her decision ultimately places her life, and her father King Triton’s crown, in jeopardy.

The remake will incorporate original songs from the 1989 animation, as well as new songs from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film’s cast also includes Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina; Art Malik as Sir Grimsby; with Javier Bardem as King Triton.

According to early reviews on social media, the live-action remake has received a mostly positive reaction, as critics have heaped praise on Halle Bailey as Ariel.

Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula and Daveed Diggs’ Sebastian have also received glowing reviews, but some audience members aren’t sure it lives up to the 1989 animation.

Check out the early reactions to The Little Mermaid below:

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us