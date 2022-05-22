The first photo of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on their wedding day in Italy

We’ve finally got the first glimpse of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on their wedding day in Italy.

The couple, who legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara last week, are exchanging vows in front of their family and friends at Castello Brown in Portofino today.

Kourtney is believed to be wearing a dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana, who have reportedly “sponsored” the couple’s star-studded wedding.

Travis’ daughter Alabama was the one to share the first snap of the couple.

The photo shows the bride and groom holding hands while kneeling on two red and gold thrones at the ceremony.

The 16-year-old also posted a selfie with Kourtney on her Instagram Story.

A host of famous faces have descended upon the Italian fishing village of Portofino to attend the wedding – including rumoured guest Beyoncé and Megan Fox.

Of course, the POOSH founder’s sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall are also in attendance, as well as Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner, and her three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Travis’ other two kids Landon, 18, and Atiana, 22, are also there, alongside his Blink-182 bandmates.

Before travelling to Italy, the couple legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara last Sunday, just one month after their “practice wedding” in Las Vegas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, exchanged vows with a small number of people in attendance, including her grandmother MJ and Travis’ father Randy as witnesses.

The pair started dating at the end of 2020, and got engaged last October on a beach in Santa Barbara.

Kourtney was previously in a longterm relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.