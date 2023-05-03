Here’s the confirmed guest list for King Charles III’s coronation

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6.

The coronation will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and it “will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as “The King’s Procession”, and they will be joined by 2,000 guests.

The guest list includes members of the Royal Family, foreign royals, celebrities, and politicians.

More than 850 community and charity representatives from across the UK have also been invited to the King’s coronation.

Check out the confirmed guest list so far below:

Prince Harry

Prince Harry will return to the UK to attend his father’s coronation.

However, his wife Meghan Markle will remain in the US with the couple’s two children – Archie and Lilibet.

It is understood that the Duchess of Sussex decided not to attend the coronation as it falls on Archie’s fourth birthday.

Prince William and Princess Kate

Prince William, who is heir to the throne, will attend his father’s coronation alongside his wife Kate, The Princess of Wales.

The couple are expected to follow behind Charles and Camilla in the royal procession alongside their children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 4.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie It is understood that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are 10th and 11th in line to the British throne, will attend the coronation on Saturday. Their father Prince Andrew, who is Charles’ brother, has also reportedly been invited to the celebrations but their mother Sarah Ferguson will have to watch the coronation at home as she has not received an invitation. Zara and Mike Tindall Zara Tindall, who is the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and niece of King Charles III, is expected to attend the coronation with her husband Mike Tindall. Zara is 20th in the line of succession to the throne. Foreign Royal Family Members Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene of Monaco, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Dragon King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck will all attend the coronation. Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan will represent Emperor Naruhito at the ceremony. Joanna Lumley Last month, Sky News announced that Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley will be attending the coronation service. The actress is reportedly a “close friend” of King Charles, and attended his wedding to Camilla in 2005. Andrew Lloyd Webber

Andrew Lloyd Webber will attend Saturday’s coronation, after composing King Charles’ Coronation anthem.

It is called Make a Joyful Noise, a Coronation Anthem.

Other composers set to attend the event include Paul Mealor, Sarah Class, Judith Weir, Roderick Williams, and Debbie Wiseman, and Sir Bryn Terfel will also be in attendance to sing a Welsh language song during the ceremony.

Jill Biden US President Joe Biden is unable to attend King Charles’ coronation, but he has confirmed that his wife Jill will be there. A statement from The White House, shared last month, reads: “The President congratulated the King on his upcoming Coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States.” Ant and Dec I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec will attend the coronation with the Prince’s Trust. The presenting duo are long-time goodwill ambassadors for The King’s charity, and they will be joined on the day by young people supported by the organisation. Amanda Holden Amanda Holden will attend King Charles’ coronation ceremony. The Britain’s Got Talent judge made the guest list after being confirmed as a coach on BBC show ‘Sing for the King’. The show, which will air later this week, sees a very special choir be given a once-in-a-lifetime chance to sing for the King at the coronation concert. Rose Ayling-Ellis Rose Ayling-Ellis is also a judge on ‘Sing for the King’, and will therefore attend the coronation on Saturday. The EastEnders actress famously won Strictly Come Dancing back in 2021. Motsi Mabuse Dancer and Strictly Come Dancing star Motsi Mabuse, who also appears on ‘Sing for the King’ as an expert, will also be present at King Charles III’s coronation. Bear Grylls Bear Grylls has also been invited to the Coronation. The TV presenter, who is a Chief Scout, is launching the ‘Big Help Out’ in partnership with several national charities in tribute to King Charles’ dedication to public service. Rowan Atkinson Rowan Atkinson will be representing British Acting Royalty at the coronation in Westminster Abbey. Nick Cave In a newsletter to his fans, singer-songwriter Nick Cave revealed he will be attending King Charles’ coronation as part of the Australian delegation. UK politicians Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his living predecessors, Cabinet ministers and leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer will attend the coronation. First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousa and Sinn Fein’s leader in Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill have also accepted invitations to the ceremony. Foreign leaders French president Emmanuel Macron, Chinese vice-president Han Zheng, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese and Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif will all attend the coronation. Germany and Italy will send their ceremonial presidents Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Sergio Mattarella, rather than heads of government Olaf Scholz and Giorgia Meloni, to the ceremony.