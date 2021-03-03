Here’s how to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all Oprah interview

The interview will air in the UK and Ireland the day after it airs in the US

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey airs in the US on March 7 on CBS.

According to the TV network, “Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.”

“Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

The bombshell interview will air in the UK and Ireland the following day, with ITV confirming today that they will broadcast the special at 9pm on Monday, March 8.

The trailer for the interview was released on Sunday, which saw Oprah ask Meghan: “Were you silent? Or were you silenced?”

“I just want to make it clear to everybody, there is no subject that’s off limits,” the chat show host added.

Oprah asked the Duchess about her “breaking point”, while Prince Harry confessed to the chat show host: “My biggest concern was history repeating itself.”

Oprah said: “You’ve said some pretty shocking things here,” before holding her hands up and saying: “Wait, hold up.”

Speaking about his late mother Princess Diana, Harry added: “For me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be talking to you with my wife by my side.”

“I can’t begin to imagine what is must have been like for her all those years ago going through this process by herself all those years ago, because it’s been unbelievably tough for the both of us, but at least we had each other.”

CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special in one week. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/WCyoHDMCaP — CBS (@CBS) March 1, 2021