Here’s how the Love Island 2022 couples spent Christmas

It’s been almost five months since Love Island 2022 wrapped up, and we still can’t get enough of the couples.

There are three remaining couples from this year’s series: Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, after Luca Bish and Gemma Owen called time on their romance last month.

Take a look at how the fan-favourite duos celebrated their first Christmas together:

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope celebrated their first Christmas together in their new home.

The couple recently moved into a London-based apartment together.

The fan-favourite duo wore matching red gingham pjs as they posed together in front of the Christmas tree.

Indiyah shared the sweet snaps via Instagram, writing: “Is it Christmas if you don’t force your bf into a matching pj set😂? (First Christmas together January me would’ve never imagined)♥️🎄.”

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page jetted to Andrew’s native Guernsey to celebrate their first Christmas together.

Prior to this, the couple celebrated their unofficial Christmas Day on December 19.

Tasha gifted Andrew a trip to Australia, and the Guernsey native gifted his girlfriend a promise ring from Tiffany.

The dancer later uploaded a 30-minute-long vlog to YouTube to give fans a behind the scenes look at how they celebrated the festive season.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti sent Love Island fans into a frenzy when they teased their potential engagement.

The couple, who celebrated their first Christmas together in Rome, took to Instagram last week to share a cryptic video.

They captioned the post: “Our first Christmas together and our first time in Rome together 🥰… It was missing something on that hands tho 👀❤️.”

Although fans were hoping for an engagement, Ekin-Su’s lavish new ring appears to be a promise ring.

