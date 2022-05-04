Here’s how much it cost Kim Kardashian to wear Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian has been dominating headlines since she wore one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dresses to the Met Gala.

The custom-made sheer dress was worn by the late actress when she famously sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

The reality star borrowed the iconic gown, which is worth over $5million, from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum in Orlando.

According to TMZ, the 41-year-old was initially told she couldn’t wear Marilyn’s dress to the Met Gala, as it didn’t fit her.

But after Kim challenged herself to lose 16 pounds in less than a month, the museum allowed her to wear the dress as it was a better fit.

As we previously reported, the SKIMS founder only wore Marilyn’s actual dress to walk the red carpet at the Met Gala, before she changed into a replica for the rest of the night.

But the question on everyone’s lips is, did Kim have to pay a rental fee for the dress?

Technically the answer is no, but the mother-of-four did promise to make two donations to organisations in the Orlando area on the museum’s behalf.

According to the outlet, the iconic dress will go back on display on Memorial Day, but will be moved to Ripley’s in Hollywood, California.

It’s understood the dress will be displayed alongside other accessories Kim paired with it at the Gala.