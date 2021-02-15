Here’s how Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated Valentine’s Day

Kourtney gave her new beau a Valentine's Day poem for the occasion

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated their Valentine’s Day together on Sunday.

The KUWTK star and the Blink-182 drummer have reportedly been dating for a couple of months, after their friendship turned romantic.

Taking to their Instagram Stories, the couple gave fans an insight into how they spent their Valentine’s Day, sharing matching photos of a fireplace.

Travis also posted a photo of a diamond anklet, with fans speculating the dainty piece was a gift for his new girlfriend.

Kourtney shared a poem for her musician poem, which read: “Roses are red, violets are blue, garlic bread, Blink-182.”

The news comes after the couple were spotted enjoying a date night in a Japanese restaurant last week, where they held hands and appeared to have a playful thumb war.

An eyewitness told E! News: “They seemed completely taken with one another as if they were the only two people in the world.”

“They seem very connected, very close. Travis took her hand and they giggled as they started having a little thumb war with one another. It was playful and sweet.”

“They were talking constantly and very engaged in one another. It seems like such a natural fit, being that they have been friends for so long. There was no awkwardness.”