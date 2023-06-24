Here’s how Irish stars are celebrating Pride this weekend

A host of Irish stars have kicked off their Pride celebrations this weekend.

Dublin Pride have highlighted a wide range of events taking place across the city over the weekend to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

While some stars are taking to these events in the height of fashion, others are choosing to celebrate Pride in a more intimate, relaxed setting.

James Patrice assumed his alter ego Malahide Woman and shared some adorable snaps with his niece Áine.

The 19-month-old donned a rainbow dress, and waived a Pride flag.

Arthur Gourounlian took to the Dublin Pride Parade with Boots Ireland.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the annual event.

Elsewhere, Paddy Smyth took to the Pride festivities with a flag wrapped around his head.

The Circle winner shared a video of himself via his Instagram Stories strutting to Shania Twain’s Man! I Feel Like A Woman, writing: “Let’s go gays…”

In the true spirit of Pride, Martin King had his Ireland AM co-stars transform him into a drag queen.

The presenter named his alter ego Linda Martin King.