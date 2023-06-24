Ad
Here’s how Irish stars are celebrating Pride this weekend

Picture: Andres Poveda
A host of Irish stars have kicked off their Pride celebrations this weekend.

Dublin Pride have highlighted a wide range of events taking place across the city over the weekend to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

While some stars are taking to these events in the height of fashion, others are choosing to celebrate Pride in a more intimate, relaxed setting.

James Patrice assumed his alter ego Malahide Woman and shared some adorable snaps with his niece Áine.

The 19-month-old donned a rainbow dress, and waived a Pride flag.

Arthur Gourounlian took to the Dublin Pride Parade with Boots Ireland.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the annual event.

Picture: Andres Poveda

Elsewhere, Paddy Smyth took to the Pride festivities with a flag wrapped around his head.

The Circle winner shared a video of himself via his Instagram Stories strutting to Shania Twain’s Man! I Feel Like A Woman, writing: “Let’s go gays…”

In the true spirit of Pride, Martin King had his Ireland AM co-stars transform him into a drag queen.

The presenter named his alter ego Linda Martin King.

