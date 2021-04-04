Here’s a reminder of the nominees ahead of the 27th annual SAG Awards

The awards will be presented from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles

Here’s a reminder of the nominees ahead of the 27th annual SAG...

The Screen Actors Guild Awards is taking place in Los Angeles on Sunday night, April 4th.

The annual awards show, which is being held virtually, recognises outstanding performances in film and prime time television.

The pre-taped, one-hour event will air at around 2am Irish time, and a host of major actors are nominated this year.

Ad

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Motion Picture Ensemble

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami…

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Best Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Best Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Male Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Female Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Best Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld

Best Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984