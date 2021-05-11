Among the nominees is Irish band Fontaines D.C.

Here’s a reminder of the nominees ahead of the 2021 BRIT Awards

The BRIT Awards 2021 take place tonight, May 11 from London’s O2 Arena.

Comedian Jack Whitehall will host the event in front of a crowd of 4,000 people, with musical performances from the likes of Dua Lipa, The Weeknd and Coldplay.

Olivia Rodrigo, P!nk, Rag’n’Bone Man, Griff, Arlo Parks and Headie One will also be performing on the night.

Taylor Swift will make BRITs history as the first female artist to be presented with the global icon award, which recognises “her immense impact on music across the world.”

Goss.ie will be live tweeting the red carpet looks from 6:30pm on Twitter and Instagram – so make sure you’re following us!

Ahead of the star-studded awards show, here is your reminder of all the artists nominated – including Irish band Fontaines D.C.

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey Headie One J Hus Joel Corry Yungblud



Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks Celeste Dua Lipa Jessie Ware Lianne La Havas



British Single

220 KID and Gracey – Don’t Need Love Aitch and AJ Tracey ft Tay Keith – Rain Dua Lipa – Physical Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar Headie One ft. AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different Joel Corry ft MNEK – Head and Heart Nathan Dawe ft KSI – Lighter Regard and Raye – Secrets S1MBA ft. DTG – Rover Young T & Bugsey ft. Headie One – Don’t Rush



British Group

Bicep Biffy Clyro Little Mix The 1975 Young T & Bugsey



Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks Bicep Celeste Joel Corry Young T & Bugsey



International Group

BTS Fontaines D.C. HAIM Run The Jewels Foo Fighters



International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande Billie Eilish Cardi B Miley Cyrus Taylor Swift



International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen Burna Boy Childish Gambino Tame Impala The Weeknd



Album of the Year

Arlo Parks Celeste Dua Lipa J Hus Jessie Ware

