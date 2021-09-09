Home Top Story Here’s a reminder of the 2021 National Television Awards nominees

The annual awards show takes place tonight

By
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
-
©Indigo Television

The 2021 National Television Awards take place tonight.

Joel Dommett will host the awards show, which celebrates the best of British television from the past year, live from London’s O2 Arena.

A host of famous faces will step out in style on the red carpet ahead of the event, and the show will kick off at 7:30pm – airing on ITV.

©Indigo Television

Over the past few months, the British public have been voting for their favourite dramas, entertainment shows, talent contests, comedies, documentaries and TV personalities.

Irish drama Normal People is up for an award, as is Irish presenter Graham Norton for his popular chat show.

Take a look at the nominees below:

Challenge Show

  • The Great British Sewing Bee
  • Love Island
  • The Great British Bake Off
  • Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

New Drama

  • Des
  • It’s A Sin
  • Normal People
  • Bridgerton

Talent Show

  • Strictly Come Dancing
  • Britain’s Got Talent
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
  • The Masked Singer
Normal People | Enda Bowe/Hulu

Authored Documentary

  • Katie Price : Harvey and Me
  • Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children
  • Kate Garraway: Finding Derek
  • Rob Burrow: My Year with MND
  • Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency

Returning Drama

  • Unforgotten
  • Line of Duty
  • The Crown
  • Call the Midwife

TV Presenter

  • Piers Morgan
  • Bradley Walsh
  • Ant and Dec
  • Alison Hammond
  • Holly Willoughby

Factual

  • Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip
  • Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
  • Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death
  • Gogglebox

Drama Performance

  • David Tennant as Dennis Nielsen in Des
  • Vicky McClure as DI Kate Flemming in Line of Duty
  • Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty
  • Olly Alexander as Richie Tozer in It’s A Sin
  • Martin Compston as DI Steve Arnott in Line of Duty

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

  • Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
  • Taskmaster
  • I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!
  • The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

  • Coronation Street
  • EastEnders
  • Emmerdale
  • Hollyoaks

Serial Drama Performance

  • Billy Price as Sid Summer in Hollyoaks
  • Sally Carman as Abi Franklin in Coronation Street
  • Mollie Gallagher as Nina Lucas in Coronation Street
  • Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in EastEnders

Quiz Show

  • Beat the Chasers
  • In For A Penny
  • Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
  • Celebrity Catchphrase
BBC
