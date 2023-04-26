Ad
Here are the celebrities rumoured to be attending the Met Gala 2023

Emma Costigan
The Met Gala 2023 takes place on Monday, May 1.

This year’s bash will honour the late legendary designer Karl Lagerfield, following his death back in 2019.

As always, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will serve as co-chair of the lavish event, while a host of celebrities such as Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa and Roger Federer will also take the reigns.

Last month, Page Six reported that Vogue boss Anna was cracking down on the guest list this year – with sources claiming even the Kardashian-Jenner clan didn’t make the cut.

The 73-year-old has co-chaired the gala since 1995, and carefully selects the guest list every year.

While the official guest list hasn’t been revealed, DeuxMoi have shared a list of celebrities rumoured to be in attendance at the star-studded event.

Take a look:

Kim Kardashian

Photo: Greg Swales

Lily-Rose Depp

Cara Delevingne

Florence Pugh

Lea Michele

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Kristen Stewart

Miranda Kerr

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Wilde

Ariana DeBose

Uma Thurman

Ashley Graham

Christina Ricci

Suki Waterhouse

Taika Waititi

Lily Collins

Billie Eilish

