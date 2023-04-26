Here are the celebrities rumoured to be attending the Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala 2023 takes place on Monday, May 1.

This year’s bash will honour the late legendary designer Karl Lagerfield, following his death back in 2019.

As always, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will serve as co-chair of the lavish event, while a host of celebrities such as Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa and Roger Federer will also take the reigns.

Last month, Page Six reported that Vogue boss Anna was cracking down on the guest list this year – with sources claiming even the Kardashian-Jenner clan didn’t make the cut.

The 73-year-old has co-chaired the gala since 1995, and carefully selects the guest list every year.

While the official guest list hasn’t been revealed, DeuxMoi have shared a list of celebrities rumoured to be in attendance at the star-studded event.

Take a look:

Kim Kardashian

Lily-Rose Depp

i will never forget this look from lily rose depp at the 2019 met gala pic.twitter.com/qJF9f1vo1O — High End Homo (@highendhomo) November 12, 2021

Cara Delevingne

Florence Pugh

Lea Michele

Let’s throw it back to Lea Michele at the past Met Gala’s. ✨ pic.twitter.com/1bE5MabTfO — Courtney ☆ ✪ (@Court_Distefano) May 8, 2018

Daisy Edgar-Jones

daisy edgar-jones wearing oscar de la renta and tiffany at the #metgala pic.twitter.com/lvz3j3PIMF — normal people bot (@normalpeoplebot) May 3, 2022

Kristen Stewart

Actress and House ambassador Kristen Stewart attended the 2021 Met Gala in New York in a look from the CHANEL Spring-Summer 2021 Haute Couture collection.#CHANEL #KristenStewart #MetGala pic.twitter.com/9G0A3g7McM — CHANEL (@CHANEL) September 14, 2021

Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr looks gorgeous in a floral ballgown at the #MetGala https://t.co/5I8qJ4Oytr pic.twitter.com/pOh3PKx1Vm — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 2, 2017

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X in Versace at the 2021 #MetGala themed ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’. – I pic.twitter.com/Lh6laNXfoV — IMONATION (@THEIMONATION) September 13, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo

1 year ago olivia rodrigo made her met gala debut 🖤 pic.twitter.com/sxOGaSL08V — tori (@liv_r0drigo1) September 14, 2022

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde is rumored to attend the #MetGala on Monday, May 2, 2022. pic.twitter.com/puSQPRSs3n — Olivia Wilde Source (@wildesource) April 29, 2022

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose has arrived in Oscar gold 🌟 #MetGala 📸: Mike Coppola/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/5wDE7rXnI8 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 3, 2022

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman Met Gala 2014 in Zac Posen pic.twitter.com/Es0JGJsdqE — 90’s Queen (@umamayaloves) February 16, 2023

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham at the 2019 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/qy2uiukFqp — Met Gala Fashion (@metgalafashion_) May 6, 2019

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci in Zac Posen for the “Alexander McQueen” themed MET Gala in 2011 https://t.co/uIH7PHOCMY pic.twitter.com/7n4cOwRKzv — Style Files (@ZendayaStyleFil) April 23, 2023

Suki Waterhouse

Taika Waititi

O CASAL DO MILÊNIO ✨ TAIKA WAITITI E RITA ORA NO #METGALA pic.twitter.com/4yTznYC29S — Nação Marvel • LN (@NacaoMarvelLN) September 14, 2021

Lily Collins

Close up on Lily Collins look at the 2019 Met Gala pic.twitter.com/3pVb3pq3iB — ً (@faveslooks) May 7, 2019

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish at the Met Gala 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gO0PGSXXhr — josh 💌 (@imaginexjoshuaa) April 23, 2023